Child from Georgia falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City

Police said that a 4-year-old had fallen from the balcony.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida.

Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded to a report of the situation around 7 a.m. The department says someone going to the gym found the child.

Police confirmed to 13WMAZ that the child's family was visiting from Warner Robins.

This is a developing story. 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.