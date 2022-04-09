x
Child from Georgia falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City

Police said that a 4-year-old had fallen from the balcony.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. 

Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded to a report of the situation around 7 a.m. The department says someone going to the gym found the child.
Police confirmed to 13WMAZ that the child's family was visiting from Warner Robins.

The Panama City Police Department said that the child was 4-years-old, and had fallen from the balcony.

Allegedly, they were found by a person going to the gym. 

The child and his family were from Warner Robins.

This is a developing story. 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.

