8-year-old saves family of four from house fire in Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Douglas County are praising an 8-year-old after he alerted family members that their house was on fire.

Douglas County Fire and EMS Department were sent out to the 9300 block of Opal Drive regarding a house fire where a family of four lived.

“When units first arrived at the scene, light smoke was showing from the 2-story house,” said Rick Martin, Public Information Officer. “The family of four was able to safely get out of the house with the help of the family’s 8-year-old son.”

The department said the child heard the fire alarms and warned all the family members so they could get out safely. Fire officials said they could "extinguish the fire on the first floor of the home” when they arrived.

“This is why it is so important to have working smoke alarms in all homes because (a) working smoke alarm in most cases give you time to escape before the fire and smoke spreads," Deputy Fire Chief of Administration Eric Phillips said.

No one was hurt in the fire. Officials said the family and their pet were displaced because of the incident and that the Red Cross is assisting them. The department said the initial investigation points to an electrical fire.