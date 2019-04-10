ROBINSON, Texas — A child who was found not breathing on a Robinson Independent School District bus has died, according to a district Facebook post on Monday.

"We are heartbroken to let you know that our young Rocket has passed away. We grieve with his parents and family and the Robinson community. Please continue praying for this precious family often as they face extremely difficult days ahead," the post said.

Our counselors are available for students and staff.

Robinson first responders revived a child Friday morning who had stopped breathing on a bus, according to Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka.

Prasifka said the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department was called to the bus in the 600 block of East Moonlight Dr. around 7:20 a.m.

A 3-year-old child was unresponsive and not breathing, Prasifka said.

First responders performed CPR and the child was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest, Prasifka said. The child was revived then taken to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

Prasifka said the department's Criminal Investigation Division was investigating what happened to the child.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said they had assigned an investigator to the case and were working with the Robinson Police Department.

Robinson ISD posted on Facebook will a few words about the situation.

"This morning one of our youngest students had a medical emergency while being transported to school on the bus," the post said. "Currently, the student is being attended to at the hospital. All prayers for the student and family are greatly appreciated!!"

The district said they are working with Robinson PD on their investigation.

"At this time, our young student is hanging on," another post reads. "Please continue your prayers for the child and his family!"

Robinson ISD later shared a statement on Monday saying, "We are deeply saddened that the young student we reported on Friday passed away last night. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and we ask for continued prayers to be with them. There is nothing worse in life than the death of a child. As our staff grieve, they have been incredible to offer and provide support. We are providing counselors for students and staff. The district continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement as this matter is investigated. No further information about the investigation will be released; however, we will share arrangements and ways to support the family per their wishes. I want to thank area school districts and the entire Waco-area community for lifting up this family in prayer."

Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6-8p.m. at Oak Crest Funeral Home. Rosary starts at 7p.m.

The Funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 11 at 12p.m. at Sacred Heart Church with the burial following at Oakwood Cemetary.

A Go Fund me has been made in memory of the boy. If you would like to support the family and donate, click here.

