Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender in group of 30 immigrants in the country illegally

LAREDO, Texas — A child sex offender in the US illegally has been arrested, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release.

On Feb. 3, a CBP unmanned aircraft spotted a large group of people walking in the brush southwest of Hebbronville.

Agents, along with Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Air Asset, and a CBP Air Unit, responded and caught 30 individuals all found to be in the country illegally. They were all determined to be from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

While conducting record checks on the individuals, agents found out one was a known child sex offender. Eril Lainez-Corea, a 29-year old Honduran national had been arrested in 2018, convicted of Sexual Offense Against a Child-Fondling in Wauseon, Ohio, and sentenced to two years of probation, agents said. His record further revealed that he had an extensive criminal history.

Lainez-Corea is being held by the U.S. Border Patrol pending prosecution of his immigration violations. He will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

CBP officials said without properly vetting individuals for admittance into the US, dangerous criminals such as this endanger our communities by showing a lack of regard for our country’s laws.

