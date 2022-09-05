Young boy shot in hunting accident in North Carolina

Randolph County Sheriff's Office said the boy is in the hospital after being shot in the neck area.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office said a boy was injured in an accidental shooting during a hunting trip over the weekend.

Officials said the boy, upper elementary age, is in the hospital after being shot in the neck area.

Investigators said the boy was turkey hunting with his grandfather on Saturday. They were on the trailhead of the Birkhead Mountain Wilderness, located along High Pine Church Road.

As they were getting ready to go home, the boy got in the front passenger seat of the vehicle while the grandfather was loading guns and other gear in the back. As he closed the door, he heard a gun go off. The man then realized his grandson had been shot, according to a release.

There is no cell service in the area, so the boy and his grandfather drove until they had enough of a connection to call 911. After connecting with 911, an ambulance met them at the intersection of Dawson Miller Road and US-220 business near I-73/74.

The boy was transported to Randolph Health and then airlifted by UNC Air Care.

Investigators say the boy is recovering in the hospital.

Hunting education instructor, Mark Rogers, says there are a couple of key tips to remember when using a firearm.

"Be totally familiar with your firearm and how your firearm works because safety is a mechanical device and can fail, also remember that the bullet is yours until it stops in other words, be sure of your target," Rogers said.

Investigators deemed the shooting accidental. No charges will be filed.

@JulianDMorgan and I are out at Birkhead Mountains Wilderness today where a boy was accidentally shot in the neck this past weekend. We are working to get more information about what happened. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/CHeonvcHnY — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) May 9, 2022

NC Wildlife provided WFMY with these key tips to remember when using a firearm:

1. Always point a firearm in a safe direction.

2. Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.

3. Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.

4. Be sure of your target, as well as what's in front of and behind it.