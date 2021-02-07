Police said the shooting took place on Madison Avenue, which is near Park and Corprew avenues. The children age in range from 6 to 16.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said they were investigating the shooting of four children that took place Friday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received the call about the shooting in the 900 block of Madison Ave. shortly after 2 p.m. The location is near Park and Corprew avenues.

Chief Larry Boone said the children's ages ranged between 6 and 16 and that the shooting came as the result of a fight of some kind. One of the children had critical injuries.

"This one clearly is not a mystery, but we'll figure it out and soon," Boone said.

Update: Norfolk police just updated information and said 4 young people have been shot, 1 with life-threatening injuries. This is in the 900 block of Madison Ave. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/0ZyvEHhRxh — Adriana De Alba (@13AdrianaDeAlba) July 2, 2021