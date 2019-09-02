COLUMBIA, S.C. — Winter temperatures returned to the Midlands Saturday. Highs only were in the middle and lower 50s.

It will be even cooler Sunday as a cool-air wedge develops over parts of the state.

High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Some drizzle or light rain will be possible.

For the start of the workweek, scattered showers will be possible. It will be a little warmer Monday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Rain will be likely Tuesday afternoon. This will be ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s before the showers move in.

The sunshine will return Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. It may be a touch warmer Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

The next weather system will approach Friday. Scattered showers are possible for the last day of the workweek.