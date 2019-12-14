PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It looks like the Grinch might be real.

Snowshoe Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm has closed for the season, but last week when they were still open, they discovered 78 Christmas trees had been cut down and stolen.

On Dec. 13, a suspect was caught and taken into custody.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the crime happened sometime between the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7 and the morning of Monday, Dec. 9.

Federal Way police said the man admitted to stealing the Christmas trees from the farm.

He also admitted to stealing a truck, cargo trailer, and fifth wheel trailer to commit his alleged tree-stealing spree.

The suspect then allegedly tried to sell the trees in a lot.

"Certainly our family makes a living doing this, and so there is a financial impact. But more than that, 78 trees means there are 78 families next year that aren't going to have the opportunity and the experience to come and cut down a tree," said Jerome O’Leary, whose in-laws started the farm 40 years ago.

Most of the trees that were stolen were Fraser Firs.

"They are premium trees. We are one of the only growers in the area that grows Fraser Firs because they are difficult to grow," O'Leary said.

O'Leary said it is, on average, about a seven-year growth cycle before a tree is ready to be sold.

The trees stolen from the farm are valued at over $6,000.

The farm is located off of State Route 162. The Foothills Trail cuts through the property, and deputies suspect that that is how the thieves gained access.

There is a high theft warning sign posted at the trailhead and nearby businesses said they have been the victim of numerous thefts in recent months.

"This just isn't consumption. It is a tradition," O'Leary said.

He sees it as a tradition stolen, not just for a family farm, but an entire community.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact them.