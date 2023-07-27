Jasmine Avery said her brother, Christopher Avery, also known as "Topher," was last seen by his roommate on July 19th.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family and friends of Christopher Avery are worried after they said he has been missing for more than a week.

On Thursday, they were in Greensboro posting flyers at places they thought he could be.

Avery lives in Winston-Salem.

According to his sister, Jasmine, Avery was a kind man, and a father, and his disappearance is out of the ordinary.

She said that the last time his roommate saw him was when Avery left for work on July 19th.

Police said he was last seen in the Ardmore area of Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Avery is currently considered missing.

They don't believe he is in danger and is not connected to a criminal investigation.

Avery's sister said they have passed out flyers in Winston-Salem but decided to also spread the word in Greensboro after receiving a tip that he may have been seen in the area.

"We did receive information a couple of days ago stating that he was possibly seen in Greensboro. That's why we are here doing what we can. I do believe recalling that he does at least have one friend in Greensboro. At this point, nothing is off the table. Nothing is strange. I'm willing to look into anything to bring him home," Jasmine Avery said.

Jasmine Avery said her brother worked at the Quiet Pint Tavern in Winston-Salem.

Managers have posted flyers on the doors of the business.

None of his co-workers were comfortable with an interview Thursday.

I also reached out to Avery's mother who was understandably upset about the disappearance of her son.

Both she and her daughter are pleading for anyone who thinks they may have seen Avery call the police.

"Don't feel afraid to help. We have come in contact with a lot of people who are afraid to help and I get that but please just help in any way that you can," Jasmine Avery said.

Winston-Salem police said they have received several tips on Avery's disappearance.

But a delay in Crime Stoppers is slowing their investigation.

If you have seen Avery, you are asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Non-emergency number at (336) 773-7700. Police say you will still be able to remain anonymous.