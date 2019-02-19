RED BANK, S.C. — A church in Lexington was robbed Monday morning.   

According to Adam Myrick with the Lexington Sheriff Department, deputies responded to a call this morning at the Red Bank United Methodist church on Old Barnwell Drive, after a church employee encountered a suspect in the church. 

The suspect, according to Myrick, fled before deputies arrived. 

A K-9 unit tried to locate the suspect. 

The suspect was identified and taken into custody this afternoon. 

No word on what charges the individual may face. 