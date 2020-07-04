COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia approved an agreement with Precision Genetics, a molecular lab based in Greenville.

The lab is being used to test city employees and front-line workers for COVID-19.

Council approved the testing during their virtual meeting on Tuesday.

In a brief phone interview with Precision Genetics CEO, Nate Wilbourne, he explained that they have also been working closely with Prisma Health as their COVID-19 reference laboratory.

"We agreed that we would test his first 3,000 when needed, knowing that they would have to be tested over and over,"says Wilbourne. "They are city employees, the front-line and key personnel, obviously some of their leadership, utility people, all of the people that help make the city run."

Precision Genetics is one of the first laboratories in SC to have the EUA FDA approved tests validated.

"We will start testing key personnel over the next few days," says Wilbourne.

Precision Genetics is not a walk-in laboratory. Patients can not get tested at their site.

Anyone who is in need of testing should still reach out to their primary care physician or other health care provider.