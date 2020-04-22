COLUMBIA, S.C. — As small businesses begin to reopen, the City of Columbia is working on how to help.

On Tuesday Columbia City Council held a virtual meeting, discussing the Resilient Columbia: Economic Stability Plan.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says they are focused on data to help them know when it will be safe for citizens to get out in the community.

"The primary data point that we are paying attention to is the deceleration in the number of cases identified for 14 days straight," says Mayor Benjamin. "That gives us an idea that we are actually getting our arms around the virus."

He's hopeful that the data will help the city know when to lower their social distancing guidelines.

Currently the City of Columbia remains under a curfew from 11pm to 6 am.

With businesses opening their doors, council is focused on how they will help create a "pandemic resilient" economy.

"Even having a good housekeeping seal of approval in the window of a business that determines that they will do a few things," says Mayor Benjamin. "That they are going to test their employees, that they are going to monitor clinical symptoms everyday, that they are going to take their employees temperature everyday, that they are going to engage and commit to social distancing requirements and if that's impossible, they will invest in the PPE required to keep people safe."

The City of Columbia has given an average of $4,500 to 220 businesses through their Resilient Columbia plan. So far they've given $999,750 in loans and plan add another $400,000 for 100 more businesses.

Mayor Benjamin says there's a lot of conflicting information for business owners.

"We're going to help stand up local businesses, so that they can be prepared to participate in this new economy and not be driven crazy by what the President says one day, what the Governor says one day, what this talking head says one day," says Benjamin. "We're just going to do what we need to do to make sure that our businesses are prepared to participate in this economy."