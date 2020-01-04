ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In the wake of the coronavirus, colleges and universities across the nation have suspended in person classes and postponed or cancelled commencement.

With e-learning being the new tool for many schools as students learn online, Claflin University realized that all of their students may not be equipted to handle that. Some have no laptops, others live in rural South Carolina where getting online isn't easy.

The university began to see that they would need to have funds that could help students durning this time so they are creating the Claflin University COVID-19 Emergency student relief fund.

"You know we are continuing to look at what are some of the needs as this is changing daily" says Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, President of Claflin University, "We’ve gone online a 100% but some of our students don’t have laptops. Some of our students are from rural South Carolina and they don’t have bandwidth. Some have had to travel and they have travel restrictions and we’re getting funds for them to travel home so we’re trying to be very intentional about what we’re doing."

And the first step to all of this.

"So the first step is we need to donors to go out and make a gift" says Marcus Burgess, Associate Vice President for major and planned gifts at Claflin University.

Ways to give to the emergency fund include:

Go to https://alumni.claflin.edu/COVID-19-Student-Relief Givelify.com Text CUGiving to 444999 Call (803) 535-5357 to donate Mail your gift to Claflin University, Attn: Institutional Advancement, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

The second step would be for students to go to the Claflin website and fill out an application.

The president did share there is a $500 maximum grant for each student and the need must be based on COVID-19

The university says they have a goal to responding to students within 24-48 hours to let them know if they have been approved for emergency fund assistance.