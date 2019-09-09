CLEVELAND — As a Cleveland police recruit, Solomon Nhiwatiwa required retraining in at least two areas of his preparation to become officer, according to his personnel file and training records reviewed by Channel 3.

Hired in March 2014, Nhiwatiwa received counseling in June of that year for failing to properly keep his cadet notebook in order.

“This is a state requirement and you will not be able to sit for the state test if your notebooks are unsatisfactory,” a pre-disciplinary memorandum reads. “You need to make your notebooks a higher priority and manage your time better.”

The memorandum states his notebooks had sections out of order as well sections missing altogether. He later was complimented for his “huge improvement.”

In June of 2014, he scored a 61 percent on an ‘investigations’ exam, which triggered retraining.

Nhiwatiwa was required to take eight hours of retraining in 2015 on communications, use of force, standards of conduct, manual of rules and proper weapon storage, according to memorandum in his file. He passed the follow up exam, records show.

On all the “patrol officer performance evaluation” reports in his personnel file, he received a grade of ‘satisfactory’ on various assessments. He did not receive anything below that, nor did he ever receive “exceeds” or “outstanding” marks.

Nhiwatiwa was also discipline at least three times for on-the-job performance.

He was suspended in May 2018 for a September incident in which he waited hours to respond to a call about a man spotted face down in a field.

The city suspended him again later that year for repeatedly referring to a woman as a ‘sir’ during an interview, entering her information into the wrong report and for failing to activate his body camera.

In March 2019, he was suspended for losing his portable radio in September 2018. He also was required to reimburse the city more than $3,000.

Channel 3 asked the City Hall what system was in place to evaluate a recruit’s fitness for the job and what more, if anything, could be done to identify possible red flags about an officer’s performance. A spokesperson did not respond.