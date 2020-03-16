CLEVELAND — While schools remain closed in Northeast Ohio due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cleveland Metroparks and Zoo are providing unique educational opportunities online to serve as a "virtual classroom."

The virtual classroom can be accessed on Facebook Live starting tomorrow, March 17 at 11 a.m. The Zoo is urging visitors to join biologists as they hope to secure a future for wildlife at the Zoo.

At 1 p.m., the Zoo is inviting the public to join their naturalists in the virtual classroom as they look for signs of spring, discover wildlife and more.

The Zoo is planning to discover new animals and adventures each weekday online.

Cleveland Metroparks indoor facilities and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is closed until March 31 due to coronavirus precautions.

