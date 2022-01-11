MISSING: 12-year-old Cleveland girl has not been seen since Monday morning

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from a group home in Cleveland since Monday morning.
According to officials, Myra "Sage" Brinkley left the residence on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue around 8 a.m. yesterday. She was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate number of CM1631.
Authorities checked the address the vehicle was registered to, but did not find either the car or Mya. A photo shows her with black hair, blueish eyes, and nose piercings.
Anyone with information regarding Mya's whereabouts is asked to immediately call either 911 or the Cleveland Division of Police at (216) 621-1234. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at (216) 25-CRIME.
