Cleveland police searching for missing mother, infant daughter

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to immediately call (216) 623-5518 or (216) 621-1234.

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Cleveland mother and daughter who "could be in danger."

Authorities say 22-year-old Mikala Brown was last seen at her mother's East 128th Street home on Oct. 1. She apparently left with her 11-month-old daughter, Skylar Weekly.

The pair's whereabouts are unknown at this time, but officials believe they could be with Brown's ex-boyfriend in the Toledo or Akron areas. The family has reason to be concerned for their safety, according to a media release.