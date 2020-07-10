Cleveland police searching for missing mother, infant daughter

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Cleveland mother and daughter who "could be in danger."
Authorities say 22-year-old Mikala Brown was last seen at her mother's East 128th Street home on Oct. 1. She apparently left with her 11-month-old daughter, Skylar Weekly.
The pair's whereabouts are unknown at this time, but officials believe they could be with Brown's ex-boyfriend in the Toledo or Akron areas. The family has reason to be concerned for their safety, according to a media release.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mikala Brown or Skylar Weekly is asked to immediately call Cleveland police investigators at (216) 623-5518 or (216) 621-1234.