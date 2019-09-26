The Cleveland Police Department has announced that a pair of sisters that had been missing have been returned home unharmed.

Emaurie Jackson, 8, and Emani Jackson, 12, had last been seen at the library on East 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard.

The two sisters were last seen by their 15-year-old brother. He told them to wait at the library and when he returned, they were gone.

Police searched the areas and were unable to locate the two girls.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact local law enforcement .