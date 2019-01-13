COLUMBIA, S.C. — The cloudy skies, cool temperatures will stick around for the start of the new workweek.

The rain came to an end early Sunday morning, but it was still cloudy and chilly. High temperatures were in the middle 40s Sunday afternoon.

The overcast conditions will continue into Monday. It will be cloudy and cool with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

The sun should return Tuesday and temperatures will begin to warm a little. It will still be cold at night, but afternoon temperatures will be milder as the weekend approaches.

High temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another system will be moving through the region late Thursday or early Friday. There will be a chance for showers.

The unsettled weather pattern will persist into the weekend. There will be a chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday, but longer-range models differ on the timing of the showers.

Saturday appears to be mild with highs in the middle 60s, but it will be cooler Sunday.