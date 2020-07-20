Police say the little boy shot himself in the hand Saturday morning while retrieving socks.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a 3-year-old Indian Trail child accidentally shot himself in the hand on Saturday while retrieving socks for his father.

Police say his father asked him to get him a pair from his bedroom dresser drawer where the gun was located. He was injured from an unsecured 9 mm handgun that police say the father forgot was in the drawer.

The child was immediately rushed to Novant Matthews Hospital for treatment.

Police say the firearm was a Sig Sauer P320 X-Five Legion that was a personal handgun belonging to the child’s father, 32-year-old Timothy Justin O’Lear.

O'Lear is an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said all of the evidence suggests that the accident was an incident as O’Lear routinely kept the firearm in a locked gun safe but had recently relocated it to a sock drawer.

A release from the Union County Sheriff's Department confirms O'Lear has been charged with a violation of NC General Statute 14-315.1, the Storage of Firearms to Protect Minors law, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of securing firearms, regardless of who the weapon belongs to," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. "It only takes a second for someone to be seriously injured or even worse."

"We are very thankful this child’s injuries were not life-threatening and we certainly appreciate the full cooperation of Mr. O’Lear and his family but are left with no choice, under the circumstances, to file this charge," Cathey said.

CMPD said that in response to the incident, Officer Timothy O’Lear has been placed on administrative assignment, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and a CMPD internal investigation.

O'Lear is assigned to the North Tryon Division and was hired by CMPD in June 2019.