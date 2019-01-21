COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front swept through the area early Sunday morning. This ended the rain, but brought in a colder air mass.

Temperatures Monday morning may fall into the middle to upper 20s, but it will still be breezy. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the teens Monday morning.

It will be sunny Monday afternoon, but still chilly. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s.

The cold, dry air mass will be in place for Monday night. Low temperatures Tuesday may fall into the lower to middle 20s.

The coldest temperature in Columbia so far this season is 25 degrees. That was last reached January 11.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but the clouds will increase Tuesday night. The chance for rain will return Wednesday.

Tuesday will still be chilly with highs in the upper 40s, but temperatures may climb into the middle to upper 60s Wednesday.

Rain will be likely late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the lower 60s Thursday. Cooler weather is expected Friday and Saturday.

Some showers may be possible Sunday.