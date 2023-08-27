Fireball meteor spotted over Colorado

Many Colorado residents reported seeing the meteor falling from the sky.

COLORADO, USA — Many Colorado residents reported seeing a bright light in the sky early Sunday morning.

Several viewers shared their videos from their home security cameras and weather stations of a bright light streaking across the sky around 3:33 a.m.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has more than 80 pending fireball reports listed on their website. The pending reports, most of which were made in Colorado, all list similar times. These are reports that have been submitted but have not been reviewed, approved or linked to a particular fireball, according to the AMS website.

The Perseids meteor shower is happening now. It's past its peak, but the bigger meteors -- called fireball meteors -- are more common toward the end of August.

Loveland resident Kris Webber sent 9NEWS this video captured on a Nest camera:

Northglenn resident Katrina Jimenez sent 9NEWS this video from her weather station:

