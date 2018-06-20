Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are looking for two suspects in connection to a convenience store robbery early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the two suspects, one armed with a shotgun, fled a Circle K on the 800 block of Broad River Road with an unknown amount of money after forcing a store clerk to open a register on June 20 around 3:20 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the suspects wearing black with pull-over hoodies.

It is believed this incident is connected to other robberies in Lexington County, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Circle K recently donated $1,000 to Midlands CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest in these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

