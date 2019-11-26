COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council voted to approve the first reading of an ordinance that will give tax incentives to the mixed use development of the old Capital City Ballpark.

Developers, Weedle real estate investments, plan to turn the 17.5 acre property into a residential and commercial development.

The development will include six multi-family units and one mixed use residential commercial unit.

The project is also expected to help fund the Olympia Park Greenway and Historic Columbia.

The vote to approve the first reading of the tax incentives comes after Richland County did the same back on October 15th, and if approved during the next reading, the development could be eligible for 10 years of tax credits.

Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Issac Devine says there's still a long way to go before this project can fully begin.

"There will be some tax incentives if the development meets certain financial thresholds it could be eligible for," says Devine. "So, it's not foregone conclusion. We have to approve those incentives individually as they come forward, but this is the first step for them to even consider those to be included in that park."

This incentive is for the creation of public infrastructure.

According to the developer they could start the site work by the end of 2020 and be ready for people to move in by Spring of 2022.