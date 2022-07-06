Locals, officials talk gun reform laws in South Carolina

Columbia resident weigh in on what they'd like to see changed at the state level.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The increase of gun violence both locally and nationally, sparked a call for gun reform legislation.

The Columbia City Council put efforts towards curbing gun violence back in 2019.

During that year council passed three gun ordinances; one for the red flag law, the second restricted carry near school zones and the third was to ban the use of Ghost guns.

Ghost guns are guns that were home made outside a manufacturer or have no serial numbers. Another example of this would be 3D-printed guns.

The city of Columbia was sued for these ordinances.

A judge found these ordinances presented a conflict with South Carolina state law and because of that conflict, the law was repealed.

City councilman Howard Duvall, Jr. said now that there are no ordinances in place, gun reform is up to a higher level of government.

“They have been removed from the books of the City of Columbia we are waiting for leadership from the state legislature and maybe even the federal legislature to do something about this epidemic that we have of mass shootings in the United States," Duvall said.

Councilman Duvall adds, the city acted as an example for others to follow with implementing its own rules for gun reform.

“The City of Columbia is one municipality, the capital city of the state, we want to show leadership in trying to do something about the gun violence and these ordinances were our attempt to show people that things can be done," said Duvall.

While Columbia city goverment looks for other ways to tackle gun violence, residents of the city are weighing in with their own discussions about gun reform.

Licensed concealed weapon carrier, Meredith Heaps said there's no need for change. She said it's up to the person with the gun to decide how to conduct themselves.

“I don’t think gun laws should be changed, I believe it should be in our constitutional right to carry and bare arms....I believe that guns just like anything else it’s up to the person using them. You need to be careful," Heaps said.

Meanwhile, former teacher Rosalie Urtasun said there's a need for change as she reflects on her time on schools.

“I’m a former educator, I know that was always a fear for me, I’m retired now but that was always a fear for me. That that could be a situation I could find myself in. It’s terrifying for the teachers and the students and I don’t think anyone should go through that. ”

Urtasun said her experience as a teacher fueled her desire for gun reform.