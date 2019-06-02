COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Columbia City Council voted unanimously to pass a motion showing their support for the investigation in to Allen Benedict Court.

District II Councilman Ed McDowell read the motion saying, "I move that we fully support the independent investigation by the Columbia Police Department, supported by the Columbia Fire Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, in consultation with the circuit solicitor and the HUD office inspector general, into the events that led to the deaths of two of our citizens, Mr. Calvin Witherspoon and Mr. Derrick Roper."

After the meeting, News 19 pressed Councilman McDowell on the intent of the motion.

"The intent of this motion was to say to each one of our council that we support CPD, we support the fire department, the code enforcement, HUD inspector general," says McDowell. "We support that. It affords us an opportunity again to sort of uplift the whole notion that we want to be transparent"

We also asked specifics about what that support from the city will look like, but there was no clear answer.

During the meeting, as well as throughout the press conference held on Monday addressing the investigation, the city affirmed that they have no authority over the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA), and only appoint commissioners to the CHA board of commissioners.

The city is expected to post applications to fill two seats on commission that will be available as terms expire this year.