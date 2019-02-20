COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council says there's still time for citizens to apply for the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) Board of Commissioners.

Since the deaths of two men at Allen Benedict Court, a CHA property, the CHA Board of Commissioners has been under fire over possible negligence within the CHA.

Two commissioners, Jennifer Rubin and Bessie Watson, resigned on February 6th, following a special-called meeting of the CHA board.

Now, the City of Columbia is hoping to appoint new members to oversee the CHA executive director and staff.

The deadline to apply for a position on the CHA Board of Commissioners is Friday, February 22, 2019.

There are three vacancies on the city's website. However, there could be more available as the term for commission chair Bobby Gist expires in June of this year.

Councilmam Moe Baddourah says typically board members can serve for two five-year terms. According to a city memo from 2012 Gist has served since 1994.

"Council has learned from this experience to ask for term limits," says Baddourah. "We've asked for term limits before in other commissions. Sometimes we don't have the applications or the people interested in the board. So, we extend that for another term to get more feedback and more interest."

They are hoping to appoint new members at their next City Council meeting on March 5, 2019.

"It's time for a change," says Baddourah.

Applications for the position can be found here.