COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority Board is planning to discuss the development of the new Gonzales Gardens during their regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday.

The 280-unit complex was built in 1940 and was demolished in October of 2017.

The rebuilding of the community is supposed to include a mix of subsidized and market-rate housing, built in phases.

While the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) gave the Columbia Housing Authority the go-ahead to demolish, they did not approve funding for the rebuilding of the community.

The current plans include a $45 million build with single family homes, town homes and apartments catered to seniors.

The CHA Board will meet on February 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at the CHA headquarters at 1917 Harden St.