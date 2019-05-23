COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority is opening renovated apartments at their new Carter St. property.

The property was previously owned by the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. It was bought by the CHA for $300,000, and includes the complex, offices and a house that could also be turned into office space.

"We have a 30 apartment complex here with two bedrooms per apartment," says Gary Wilhelm, director of capital improvements for the CHA. "We bought this knowing that we needed to have more affordable housing for the Columbia area."

Wilhelm says that tenants with housing vouchers can move in, but it will also be open to the public.

"We could have a Section-8 tenant move in," says Wilhelm. "We could have just a regular person who walks off the street move in here. Folks can also move in who are low to moderate income."

The apartments run from $500-$700. The CHA was able to purchase the property with the help of non-regulated funding, which is money owned by the CHA through property sales.

By the beginning of next year, they are planning to open 87 new apartment units on West Avenue, at Lorrick Place. The property was demolished in in 2018 after being vacant for several years.

The Carter St. apartment will open at the end of the month.