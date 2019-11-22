COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority approved changes to their emergency preparedness plan and their bylaws during Thursday's meeting.

These changes are part of the 12-month plan proposed by Ivory Mathews, the interim executive director.

The CHA hadn't reviewed their plan in several years. However, after the deaths of two men from carbon monoxide poisoning at Allen Benedict Court back in January. That emergency plan was put in the forefront of conversation.

Yvonda Bean, the chief operating officer, spoke about the major changes to the plan during the meeting. Including the establishment of roles for employees in the plan.

"We have an emergency management team or an emergency response team," says Bean. "In the plan it clarifies what those roles are for those individuals, who ultimately would be responsible for making certain that we are reviewing the plan annually, that we're implementing the plan itself and making sure that we're holding the different department accountable when it comes to executing the plan."

The plan also includes drills and training exercises in the event of any emergency.

"We've certainly had our share here, but over the last 15 years we've seen nationwide, more emergency situations to occur," Bean. "So, it was important that this emergency plan was updated."

Along with updating the emergency plan, the board approved changes to the bylaws. The bylaws that hadn't been updated since 1977.

However, the new changes include updating the agenda format and changing the attendance guidelines for board members. Board members can't miss three consecutive meetings.

