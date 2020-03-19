COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing is working to keep its residents informed during the COVID19 pandemic.

Letters and emails have been sent to residents, answering frequently asked questions, including questions about maintenance concerns.

According to the Columbia Housing Authority:

Currently, we are working under our emergency protocol. Only emergency work orders will be addressed at this time. We will attempt to complete all non-emergency work orders within 30 days. All other work orders will be prioritized according to the maintenance plan.

Emergency work orders include:

Gas leak

Fire

Fire panel or sprinkler system not operational

Flood

Smoke Detector or CO detector alarming

Major roof leak

Lock Out

Heat if temp is 55 or below, or any reasonable accommodation

No working elevator

Security issue where door or window on 1st or 2nd floor will not lock

Loss of power in the entire unit

No water in the entire apartment

Exposed electrical line

Any other situation that may cause injury or threat to person or property

When it comes to rent, residents are asked to pay their rent online or to drop off rent at the drop box on 1917 Harden St.

They are also limiting access to the administration building. They are operating with normal business hours.

"Columbia Housing is taking the situation very seriously and is closely monitoring developments," writes Ivory Mathews, interim executive director.

They are also limiting visitation at their senior high rise facilities.

For more information on what Columbia Housing is doing during this pandemic, visit their site here.