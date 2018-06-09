Columbia, SC (WLTX) The breadth of military history in South Carolina is extensive. And it began long before the United States was the United States.

"Our South Carolina military history starts all the way in the militia in the 1670's, when South Carolina was just a colonial unit. Where every able bodied man would take up firearms to serve & protect his community," says Heather McPherson, Curator of History at the South Carolina Military Museum.

And that's just the start of the historic journey you'll take at the South Carolina Military Museum.

McPherson says, "We kind of have a timeline that takes you through the 1670's period, all the way to the global war on terror. So you kind of serpentine around this [aisles], kind of diving back into the past and just going through the footsteps of the soldiers as they transition from the militia to the National Guard. So we're going through the Revolutionary War to the world wars, all the way up to Afghanistan and Iraq."

She says its taken decades to acquire this collection. And the items come from a variety of sources.

"A lot of our artifacts come from three main sources. A lot of our macro artifacts, like the tanks we have outside, and some of our firearms, or as you see in the gallery too, our half-tracks and jeeps, come from the Center of Military History. Another big thing is just personal collectors that just donate their collection. And third, you'd be surprised what walks in the door. Just from the average person going through their attic and saying, 'I don't know what this is. I just found it. Would ya'll like to add it to your collection to tell the state's military history?'"

And over the years, they've amassed an impressive collection.

"We got everything from uniforms, to small arms, and tanks, helicopters, half-tracks. You name it, we got it. And people are really amazed when they come through the tour and they come back out to greet us and they're like 'I did not know, I was so surprised this building had so much in it.'"

The firearms on display are particularly pervasive though the exhibits, spanning from black powder, flint lock pistols, to fully automatic weapons.

Among this vast collection, are two extremely rare and unique items. There are two "Blakely" cannons one display, and they are the only ones known to exist in the entire world. These exclusive cannon were recovered from the S.S. Georgiana in 1975, off the coast of South Carolina, and the museum tells that story. They also tell the personal history of people who have served our country in a military capacity, including a wall entirely devoted to medal of honor recipients from the Palmetto State.

McPherson explains, "During WWI, we had six Medal of Honor recipients in the span of one week. These guys were having to go up against machine gun nests with just fixed bayonets, grenades, pistols, because they didn't have that heavy support. And one of those Medal of Honor recipients became our longest serving Adjutant General James Dozier."

Behind every display at this museum is a story. And beneath every story, is a remembrance of the soldiers who paid the ultimate price. It reminds us all of why museum like the South Carolina Military Museum are necessary. Its purpose is to make sure our history is never forgotten.

While the museum is technically located within a military installation, (The National Guard Complex) you do NOT need to be in the military to visit. You must simply pass through a guard checkpoint, show your civilian ID, and the guard will point you in the right direction. Admission to the museum is free.

