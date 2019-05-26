COLUMBIA, S.C. — As temperatures continue to climb, people in the Midlands are looking for ways to keep cool.

For 10-year-old step brothers Landen Bannister and Tyree Hoffpauir, that means visiting a local pool.

"It's just perfect out here," Bannister said.

Step brothers Tyree Hoffpauir and Landen Bannister enjoy Columbia pool.

Kayland Hagwood

He and Hoffpauir spent Saturday afternoon splashing around the Maxcy Gregg Pool on Park Circle.

"School is very stressful and so the pool just lets everything out," Bannister said.

Related: The heat is on for the Memorial Day weekend

Makisha Walker said she's visiting Columbia from Florida and stopped by the pool with her family.

"It's good for the kids; they love the water," Walker said.

Looking for ways to keep your family cool?

Children enjoy time in Columbia pool.

Kayland Hagwood

Here's a list of Columbia pools and splash pads/spray pools open this season, according to the City of Columbia:

Pool Schedules

Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle

Monday through Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Fridays from 1-6 p.m. (free swim day)

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Maxcy Gregg pool will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. Swim lessons will be offered from May through August.

Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street

Mondays from 1-6 p.m. (free swim day)

Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5:45 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Greenview Pool will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays. Swim lessons will be offered from June through August.

Fees (both Maxcy Gregg and Greenview pools)

Per visit : $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)

: $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over) Season tickets (individuals) : $80 (ages 12 and under), $120 (ages 13 and over)

: $80 (ages 12 and under), $120 (ages 13 and over) Group passes (church, civic, camps, etc.) : $100 (child), $140 (adults)

: $100 (child), $140 (adults) Swim Lessons: $35 per session

Madison enjoys her first time at the splash pad.

Splash Pad/Spray Pools Locations (Free and open to the public)

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays:

Lorick Park - 1600 Lorick Ave.

- 1600 Lorick Ave. Pinehurst Park - 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:

Edisto Discovery Park - 1914 Wiley St.

- 1914 Wiley St. Emily Douglas Par k - 2500 Wheat St.

- 2500 Wheat St. Heathwood Park - 800 Abelia Rd.

- 800 Abelia Rd. Melrose Park - 1500 Fairview Rd.

- 1500 Fairview Rd. Sims Park - 3500 Duncan St.

- 3500 Duncan St. St. Anna's Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

The following spray pools will be available upon request:

*Mays Park - 4100 Trenholm Rd.

- 4100 Trenholm Rd. *Pacific Park - 200 Wayne St.

The spray pool at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is available during the park's operating hours -- sunrise to sunset.

Drew Park splash pad at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will be available:

Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.