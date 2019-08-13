COLUMBIA, S.C. — The city of Columbia is seeing a spike in violent crime and nearly double the amount of homicides this time last year.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook held a press conference on Monday morning to address the numbers as well as gun violence.

"Our violent crimes are up six percent," says Chief Holbrook. "So, we've got some work to do."

According to CPD's year to date totals, homicides are up 88 percent compared to the same time in 2018.

Anti-gun violence advocates are seeing the same thing in the communities they visit.

"No one I think feels safe," says Perry Bradley, CEO of Building Better Communities. "Columbia is hot. The U.S. is hot and gun violence is prevalent everywhere."

Bradley's group helps bridge the gap with law enforcement and neighborhoods. He says he hopes people will inform law enforcement of crimes.

"If you see something going on, call 911," he says. "That's the biggest thing we push. One thing that we find is that communities don't call 911. Even though there are gun shots, murders, suicides, there are seldom 911 calls."

Chief Holbrook says that's what they're seeing with the new shot spotter technology, as about 25 percent of the shot spotter calls come from citizens.

"We've got to have cooperation in our neighborhoods, in our hot spots where we're having crimes occur," says Holbrook.

Building Better Communities plans to continue the conversation on ending gun violence, by holding a round table discussion on Wednesday, August 14th at the Decker Center Community Room from 11:30 to 2pm.