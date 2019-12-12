COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that has sent a man and woman to the hospital.

According to a tweet by police the shooting happened a little after 7:30 pm an officer patrolling in the area heard gunfire and at the same time police received a notification from ShotSpotter.

The victims, a man and woman, were found shot in the lower body in the 5700 block of Randall Avenue. Both were taken to a local hospital, police say their injuries do not appear life threatening.

Investigators are working to locate a suspect. If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.