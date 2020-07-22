Female red panda reported missing from Columbus Zoo found safe

After being spotted by guests, Kora climbed a nearby tree. The zoo staff tranquilized her to safely get her down.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that Kora, the female red panda, who was discovered missing Wednesday morning is home and safe.

Kora was spotted by two guests who noticed her on the ground between the rhino habitat and the entrance of the Pachyderm Building in the Asia Quest region, not far from her habitat.

The guests quickly reported their sighting to the zoo around 4:43 p.m. Thursday.

As zoo employees arrived, Kora climbed high into a nearby tree. In an attempt to get her down, the team brought her favorite treats.

When that did not work, they brought out her cubs. The zoo says while attentive to their sounds and moved toward them, she remained in the tree.

The zoo says a decision was made to tranquilize her because of incoming weather and did not want to prolong her return.

Kora was asleep minutes later and fell into the waiting net of the zoo staff.

She was taken to the zoo's animal health center for evaluation where she was given a clean bill of health.