COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COMET but service will put into effect new fare changes and a new route on January 28, 2019.

Route 92X is a new route that will be connecting Columbia and Nephron Pharmaceuticals, amazon and CMC Steel with a 1 AM and 1 PM trip on Monday through Saturday via 12th Street Extension.

Any passenger (not eligible for a discount fare) $2.00/one way, $4.00 for all access day pass. Seniors 65 and older, persons with disabilities, veterans, medicare card holders and kids 16-18 (with COMET half fare ID card) to pay $1.00/one way, $2.00 all access day pass and Commuter Express (44X, 52X, 92X and 93X routes) will be $4.00/one way or all day access day pass $6.00.

Additional service changes will be effective on February 11. Timetables will be available on buses, timetable distribution outlets and online.

For any questions, please call (803) 255-7100, email info@CatchTheCOMET.org, visit www.CatchTheCOMET.org