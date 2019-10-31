COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting Monday, November 4, 2019, in partnership with Mt. Horeb Church in Chapin, SC, The COMET will provide parking for Chapin residents at Mt. Horeb Church located at 101 East Boundary Street.

Route 93X – I-26 Express will be re-routed to serve the new location. Up to 25 spaces will be available for commuters to use, Monday – Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. at no cost.

“Since transit service has been provided to Chapin, the park and ride lot location has moved between several locations. The COMET and Mt. Horeb are very proud of this partnership and is looking forward to becoming the congestion buster in the I-26 corridor, especially when Carolina Crossroads begin construction”, stated John Andoh, Executive Director and CEO of The COMET.

Route 93X operates one trip in the morning, southbound to Columbia departing Chapin at 7:10 a.m. and returns in the evening around 6:15 p.m. More information about Route 93X is available by calling (803) 255-7100 or visit www.CatchTheCOMET.org for detailed fares, route and schedule information.

In addition, The COMET operates a vanpool program in partnership with Commute with Enterprise and potential users can use the park and ride lot location as a pick up and drop off.

The COMET Vanpool subsidizes the vans at $500 per month as long as they originate or terminate in Richland or Lexington Counties. Details on The COMET Vanpool is available at 800-VAN-WORK or visiting www.commutewithenterprise.com

In addition to the Chapin location, The COMET has park and ride lots at the following locations support Route 93X, carpools, and/or vanpools.