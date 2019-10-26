BARTOW, Fla. — Dylan Webb suddenly passed out while he was with his friends on Wednesday night.

"At first we thought it was an asthma attack or something because he couldn't talk, but then we saw his pulse and his heartbeat were out of control so we started CPR," Corey Dyal said.

Dyal and another friend called Dylan's mom while an ambulance was on the way.

"One of his friends called from his phone and said that he had passed out and they were doing CPR. I never thought I would go in and not get a response or a smirk," Brandi Watson said.

Hours passed, and Dylan never woke up. Watson never would've imagined her 19-year-old son would die so suddenly. Webb was a superstar. A community leader and a winner in the showing ring. He showed pigs since he was 8 years old and won every time he took the floor.

"Dylan Webb is 100 percent a legend. My family and I show on the national level and I told my son at 9 years old, if you can show half as good as he does, you're going to be somebody someday," Chad Price with the Polk County Swine Committee said.

Dylan's little sister Aubrie is next in line. She says she wants to win this year's Polk County Youth Fair just for him. He was a light in the community and can never be dimmed.

"That was my best friend. He always wanted me to write him a song while he was here. I finally did," Devin Westbrook said.

While his friends leave his truck like he would've wanted it, everyone's memories of him will live on.

"We're all supporting one another. He's still here spiritually, he's just not here physically, but it's still hard to process it," Trent Coleman said.

Dylan's family says the showing season is going to start in few weeks. They've already heard of tributes that will happen while they travel the country. His friends are also organizing a memorial for him.

