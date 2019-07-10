COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music flowed across the State House grounds on Sunday as a small crowd gathered to listen, not only to the lyrics, but also the voices of those affected by bullying.

A small crowd gathered for the 2nd-Annual Buddies, Not Bullies rally with a goal to curb bullying.

Jasmine Booth was among the crowd, admitting she too had faced bullying.

"When I was 12-years-old... I was bullied because of what I wore, because I didn't wear the most expensive name-brand stuff," Booth said. "I felt hurt all the time, you know, like scared to be myself, scared to say anything. I would go to school wondering like, oh, I hope they don't say anything; I hope I have on something nice today."

It has been three years since that time, and now she's no longer afraid to speak out. Now she's sharing her story to help others overcome theirs.

"I was kind of nervous," she said, after sharing her bullying experience with the crowd, "but, you know, it needed to be shared 'cause I guarantee there's somebody out there going through the same thing and they need to know that they can make it and they can get through anything."

Booth was one of many to speak at the second-annual 'Buddies, Not Bullies' rally on Sunday. The goal was to educate parents and children on the signs of bullying and how to prevent it, while creating a space for those affected to share.

"Bullying is an epidemic that has gotten out of hand," TiffanyJ, the event's organizer, said. "So, if we come together and bring awareness and give each other tips on how to prevent it, how to recognize signs, how to just stand together in honor of being buddies and not bullies I think the world can start to be a better place."

For Booth that means being a friend and encouraging others to be their true selves.

"Whatever you put on, you rock it, you make it your own. Just be yourself and don't let nobody tell you what you can and cannot do," she said.

The event ended with a proclamation declaring this week 'Buddies, Not Bullies' week in Columbia.

If you or a loved one is experiencing bullying you can find resources by visiting their site here.