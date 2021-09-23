47th Annual Irmo Okra Strut Festival returns amid COVID surge

Whether you grew up eating Okra or can’t stand the green pods, this festival has something for everyone.

IRMO, S.C. — The 47th Annual Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut kicks off opening ceremonies on Friday, September 24th in-person at the Irmo Community Park.

On Thursday, News 19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor spoke with Larry Slaughter, Chair of the Irmo Okra Strut Festival.

According to event organizers, safety is their primary concern at The Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut. Last year, event organizers had to cancel the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

Slaughter says each person should make the best health decision for themselves and others by following the most recent guidelines of the CDC and State of South Carolina. Extra hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park. Social distancing and mask wearing are also encouraged.

IT'S STRUT WEEK!! 🥳 We are so excited to host this year's long awaited #OkraStrut at Irmo Community Park this Friday & Saturday! 😆 Come on out for some #FamilyFun and #FriedOkra! Admission is FREE! 🎉 Posted by Irmo Okra Strut on Monday, September 20, 2021

The Irmo Okra Strut Festival is free to attend, but individual fees apply for rides, amusements and food/drink.

The family fun begins on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 6:00pm until 11:00 p.m. Entertainment for Friday includes, The Finesse Band with Terence Young. Opening for The Finesse Band is American Idol Winner, Candice Glover.

Saturday the festivities begin bright and early at 9:00 a.m. and last until 10:00 p.m. The Annual Irmo Okra Strut parade kicks off the fun along St. Andrews and Lake Murray Blvd.

The Saturday Night Music series continues with Sister Hazel.