How to nominate someone to be profiled for 'A Seat at the Table'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Black History Month, as we salute the legends of the past--Dr. MLK, Jr, Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, Modjeska Simkins-- who have created a legacy that gives each of us voices.

So, News19 is kicking off what we hope will be a nod to our future.

It's a series of reports called 'A Seat at the Table', where we will amplify the voices of black people affecting change, in our community--today.

Each has a name that isn't necessarily widely known, but they have worked, struggled and persisted to create a space for themselves and help others.

You might say they were looking for a seat at society's table. And where they found none, each created a space for themselves.

As we introduce you to these trailblazers, our intent is to spark conversation that leads to greater understanding of why inclusion is necessary and representation matters.

These are the stories of those who are carrying the baton and are working to make our communities better.