A Seat at the Table: Sue Ham

She's been called the Tyler Perry of Williamsburg County, but Sue Ham is so much more than just an entertainer.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sulondia Hammond is affectionately known as Sue Ham.

She's a mother, grandmother, author, Marine veteran, writer, producer, actor, mentor elected official, and real estate investor, cancer survivor; and we may still be leaving something off!

Her list of accomplishments is beyond commendable.

The fact that she's made these advances and created an atmosphere where others can accomplish the same things is why she's being recognized.

Hammond is back in Kingstree County where she was born and reared.

She's traveled the world but wanted to bring the entertainment that comes along with stage plays to her hometown. She graduated from high school in 1992 and went into the Marine Corps.

She says she came back in 2003 because she felt led to teach financial literacy and provide quality, inspiring entertainment. Williamsburg County is small and rural, there were real challenges in being the first to bring this kind of entertainment to that community.

The road to success hasn't always been easy for Hammond.

She speaks honestly about filing for bankruptcy and learning tough financial lessons. Now, she uses those lessons to teach others about the importance of financial freedom. Those freedoms have allowed her to pursue her first love. The love of the arts and how it can empower a person regardless of their plight in life. Hammond says, "I want to be that light to inspire people to live on."

Hammond says being able to find talent in her hometown and cultivate it, has been a blessing and incredibly rewarding.

She's produced, directed and written seven plays.

When asked if she has a favorite, she says the most challenging and rewarding play was "Beautiful Minds" about bullying, acceptance and love.

Next on the roster is the production of a short film entitled "King in Kingstree."

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr walked the streets of Kingstree, SC on May 8, 1966 and delivered a speech to 5,000 people.

Hammond says she wants people to see that "Dr. King saw that Williamsburg County is such a special and significant place that he took the time to come here. It was just one of three places in South Carolina." The film will take a look at how he made the decision.