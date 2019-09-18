CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway couple dedicated to helping children, found themselves in an unimaginable situation when tragedy struck their home.

But just days later, the community rallied behind them and got them back on their feet.

"We had had a normal Sunday," Gage Jordan said.

Gage and Katie Jordan advocate for teens in foster care.

After learning they may not be able to have children of their own naturally, they adopted a teen and welcomed him into their family permanently in October of 2018.

Two months ago, they received surprising news.

"Low and behold, the Lord had other ideas. So, she's rolling into second trimester. He seemed excited about that. We made him a shirt that said '#BigBro' on it," Gage Jordan said.

On August 26, their good fortune took a drastic turn.

"About 1:30, I woke up and smelled smoke like something was burning," Jordan said.

Their adopted son, a minor, allegedly set fire to the home and removed batteries from the family's smoke alarms before leaving.

Jordan said he was arrested by Conway Police and is facing charges for attempted murder. Fortunately, the Jordan's escaped, but they're still shocked.

"In one sense, it feels like a loss of a family member, but he's still around," Jordan said.

Insurance denied covering the home because the son was a member of the home, so friends created a GoFundMe page.

In less than five days, the Conway community raised over $25,000 to pay for repairs and help the couple recover.

"I mean, there are no words to express the shock and appreciation and how overwhelmed and grateful (we are)," Jordan said.

Contractors have even offered free services to help the couple.

After this heartbreaking experience, Gage doesn't want their story to be a reason any family says "no" to adoption.

"Even in the midst of this craziness, that no one uses this as a justification to write these kids off, because they absolutely care. And some of them do need professional help, and some just need parent help."

The home wasn't a complete loss, and repairs have started.

The Jordan's have a place to stay for now and everything they need, thanks to people who have pitched in.

