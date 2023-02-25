Affordable housing to replace Grand Motel on Two Notch Road

The development is possible through a partnership between United Way and Homeless No More.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's an effort to create more affordable housing in Columbia to help those who are in need of it. It will replace the old Grand Motel and Apartments on Two Notch Road.

Grand Village Development will have 40 homes for families with children and will have affordable rent. There will be 20 one and two-bedroom apartments for families of two to five, 20 studio apartments for smaller families, and a community center for on-site life skill programs.

It’s serving two purposes. One is you're building a strong neighborhood and you're fighting this stereotype,” Homeless No More’s CEO and president Lila Anna Sauls said. “This is not what people think of as affordable housing. This is a type of a community and a development that is going to strengthen a neighborhood as opposed to buy into a stereotype of impoverishment.”