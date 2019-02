AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Aiken County coroner Tim Carlton has passed away following a two year battle with cancer, according to chief deputy coroner Darryl M. Ables.

Carlton died shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, surrounded by family and friends, according to Ables.

Carlton started working at the Aiken County Coroner's Office in 1998 and was elected coroner in 2004. Carlton served in that role until his death on Monday.

Officials say funeral services will be announced in the near future.