'She had everything': Late SC student Amya Carr honored with balloon release

SC State student Amya Carr remembered, the school community releasing balloons in her honor.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University student Amya Carr was remembered by her school community, friends, family and faculty, who released balloons in her honor Monday evening.

21-year-old Amya Carr was a senior majoring in communications at SC State before she died of natural causes earlier this month.

Janice Hawes, chair of the English and Communications Department, said Carr had such determination to succeed. According to Hawes, Amya wanted to work in the broadcast journalism field after graduating.

“Amya was one of our best students in the communication program," Hawes said. “She had everything a lot of our best students have -- intelligence determination. She was always watching out for everybody, her fellow students, her professors.”

Hawes described Carr as a kind the young woman, saying, “She really was really one the most lovely young people I have ever met.”

NaTorie Ladson remembered her dear friend and bandmate as the life of the party. "Really, Amya kept everybody happy, she kept everybody lit. I love her,” Ladson said. “To lose her it really hurts, cause she broke the bone with everybody in the band, everybody, everybody she touched in the band so its going to be hard. But in the fall, we cranking for Mya.”

Amya was a member of the school’s dance team. Director of Bands Patrick Moore said she was an exceptional Champagne dancer.

“As a dancer, she was top notch. She was a co-captain. She could dance amazingly on the field, dance amazingly in the stands, she inspired other young ladies who wanted to be great dancers," he said.