The community event brings neighbors together to highlight local artists in an open-air market.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The pandemic taught us many things. One lesson: To support your neighbors in times of need.

That’s the goal of Art in the Yard, a community event that took place Sunday to support local artists.

In the normally quiet Melrose Heights neighborhood of Columbia, crowds filled the streets over the weekend.

When most events shut down due to the pandemic, this historic neighborhood created Art in the Yard – a safe place for local businesses, mostly artists, to reach consumers.

One of those artists was Dominique Dawkins-McAlister. She paints portraits of Black women with abstract additions like fruit or eyes in their hair.

Just like Art in the Yard, Dawkins-McAlister got her start during the pandemic too.

“I left my corporate job and got more and more into this. I sell on Etsy and at these community events as a way to get out and make some money,” the artist said.

The inspiration for her work is the representation of Black girls and women.

“There’s a lack of representation in art and I want to make sure little girls know we can hang up in museums and we can be artists as well,” Dawkins-McAlister said.

Shoppers like John Brunty were excited to shop for unique pieces along the quaint neighborhood streets.

“It’s a great neighborhood to have Art in the Yard in because there are so many talented people in the area,” said Brunty.

As a small business owner himself, Brunty understands the importance of shopping locally.

“It's just important that we all support each other, we’re all in this together,” said the owner of Crave, an artisan market down the street from Melrose Heights.