ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 9-year-old Asheboro boy who has been battling a heart condition is requesting Christmas cards after doctors said his body was rejecting his donated heart.

William Sidebottom was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) and had his first open-heart surgery at 10 days old, according to a post by his mom Jennifer Lowery in a Facebook group named 'Will Power.' HLHS is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped. It may affect the left ventricle, aorta, aortic valve, or mitral valve.

"He coded for 45 minutes while I watched in horror. Luckily he survived and had 2 more open-heart surgeries before the age of 4," wrote the mom.

Mom says William spent several months in the hospital since then and finally got a heart transplant at the age of 6.

However, 3 years later the donor-heart appears to be failing and William's mom fears this could be the last Christmas for her little boy as she posted a bleak but faith-filled update.

"There is nothing else they can do to help William. His new heart is rejecting. A new one will just reject because his immune system is so strong. All of his arteries are blocked and he's even grown new ones to compensate. His amazing team is still exhausting all options, calling every hospital and doctor n=because no one could ever give up on such an amazing kid," wrote Lowery.

"William's body is rejecting his heart and is only given months to live. William is just 9 years old. He is at 80% heart failure. He is not a candidate for a new heart because his immune system is too strong and it would just reject a new one," wrote a friend of the family to WFMY.

The family is asking for Christmas cards to cheer William up as he continues his medical battles.

"We're just going to give him the best holiday ever and hope and pray," added Lowery.

Several friends have started fundraisers and hosted events to support William's since this recent medical development.

North Carolina Center for Automotive Research, NCCAR Inc., in Garysburg, North Carolina is hosting an exotic cars and trucks event on Sunday, December 15, from 10 am to 4 pm. William is a fan of Lamborghini and fast sports cars, according to his mom.

"He is a huge car lover and loves exotics and drifting. So for this day, we want as many cars, trucks, bikes, etc to come out and display in the car meet area as possible. We will have a few selected guys taking Will for rides drifting on track as well as some exotics/supercars taking him for some laps as well," wrote Kyle Conner of Out Spec Motoring. The event will feature Formula Drift driver Dustin Miles.

A Go Fund Me Page has helped raise $13,000 in support of William and his family.

Members of the public can send Christmas Cards to William at the address below.

William Sidebottom



1595 Nottingham Street,

Asheboro, NC 27203