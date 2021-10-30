This weekend, Home Works and Youth Corps teamed up to fix up three Columbia houses for homeowners in need.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Buying a home is a dream come true, but it can quickly turn into a nightmare when repairs are unaffordable.

That's why one Columbia homeowner is calling the work of a local organization a blessing.

Outside of John Thomas' home, the sound of staple guns and hammers meant his roof was being redone. But all Thomas heard were his prayers being answered.

“It was a big blessing,” he told News19.

This weekend, Youth Corps volunteers teamed up with Home Works to fix up three houses in Columbia; one was Thomas' house.

He explained that he had a leaking roof that was coming through to his ceiling.

"They came and repaired the whole thing,” Thomas said.

He added that without their help, he doesn’t know what he would’ve done.

"They did it for free and, if it had to come out of my pocket, I couldn’t afford it,” he said.

Volunteer project coordinator John Covert said that’s all part of Home Works’ mission: To help homeowners in need.

"We serve by providing new roofs, home repairs, but what we want people to really know is that we love them, we care about them and we’re here to help put them in a better situation,” said Covert.

The faith-based nonprofit has been doing free home repairs across the Carolinas and Georgia for 25 years. Covert said they serve year-round.

Thank you to Saturday’s Emmaus Group, part of a church in the Lowcountry and organized by volunteer Silvia Hanna, for serving Mrs. M by cleaning out gutters, repairing parts of her roof, removing debris from an unsafe storage shed, and more! #compassionateconstruction pic.twitter.com/zyuarEBvdt — Home Works (@HomeWorksofAmer) October 18, 2021

This Saturday, over 60 volunteers, mostly high school students with Youth Corps, made a difference for three thankful homeowners in Columbia.

“They came out and did a wonderful job," said Thomas.

Covert said the appreciation of community members means a lot to them.

If a homeowner needs help with home repairs, they may qualify to sign up with Home Works. They have a list of qualifications and explain the application process on their website.